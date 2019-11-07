Bulk of the nation will see Chiefs-Titans game with the top CBS broadcast team

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) following Henry’s touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. AP Photo

CBS is bringing its top broadcast team to Nashville, Tennessee for Sunday’s Chiefs game.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for the Chiefs-Titans game, which kicks off at noon and will be shown locally on Channel 5. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter.

There are four noon games on CBS, but most of the nation will be seeing the Chiefs-Titans contest, including Hawaii and Alaska.

Here is the coverage map, courtesy of 506Sports.com:

These are the broadcast teams for the others games on CBS:

Lions at Bears: Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts (Sideline reporter: Evan Washburn)

Bills at Browns: Andrew Catalon and James Lofton (Amanda Balionis)

Ravens at Bengals: Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon (Jay Feely)

Dolphins at Colts (3 p.m.): Greg Gumbel and Trent Green (Melanie Collins)

SportsBroadcastJournalism.com has the announcer pairings on Fox, starting with three noon games:

Giants at Jets: Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber

Falcons at Saints: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis

Cardinals at Buccaneers: Thom Brennaman and Chris Spielman

Panthers at Packers (3 p.m.): Joe Buck and Troy Aikman

Rams at Steelers (3:25 p.m.): Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston