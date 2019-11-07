For Pete's Sake
Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe forgot there is a rule about inbounding a ball
If you are so inclined, here’s a link to the NBA rulebook*, which includes instructions on how a ball is supposed to be put in play from the sideline.
*It’s Rule 8, Section III
But you don’t need to look, because everyone knows how that’s supposed to be done, right?
Well, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe temporarily forgot that rule and attempted to dribble the ball in from the sideline during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bledsoe may have been trying to get away with something, but it most likely was a brain fart.
This was the play:
