For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe forgot there is a rule about inbounding a ball

If you are so inclined, here’s a link to the NBA rulebook*, which includes instructions on how a ball is supposed to be put in play from the sideline.

*It’s Rule 8, Section III

But you don’t need to look, because everyone knows how that’s supposed to be done, right?

Well, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe temporarily forgot that rule and attempted to dribble the ball in from the sideline during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bledsoe may have been trying to get away with something, but it most likely was a brain fart.

This was the play:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  