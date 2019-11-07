Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe forgot there is a rule about inbounding a ball

If you are so inclined, here’s a link to the NBA rulebook*, which includes instructions on how a ball is supposed to be put in play from the sideline.

*It’s Rule 8, Section III

But you don’t need to look, because everyone knows how that’s supposed to be done, right?

Well, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe temporarily forgot that rule and attempted to dribble the ball in from the sideline during Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Bledsoe may have been trying to get away with something, but it most likely was a brain fart.

This was the play:

Eric Bledsoe just... dribbled the ball inbounds pic.twitter.com/zOZI8wphgb — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 7, 2019