Chiefs’ Harrison Butker says his game-winning field goal was partially blocked

Oh snap, indeed.

Harrison Butker was one of the heroes of the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Butker made four field goals, including the game-winner from 44 yards out.

After the game, Butker told reporters he thought the kick might have been partially blocked but wasn’t 100 percent certain (you can see that in the video above).

However, during an interview with Deion Sanders of the NFL Network, Butker confirmed it was blocked.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“I made the 54-yarder before so I felt good, and I think they actually blocked it, but it had enough distance that it went in,” Butker said.

Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter was bearing down on Butker. Hunter told Chris Thomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that he did get a piece of the ball.

Sanders asked if Butker saw Hunter.

“No, I just kicked it and heard a block and I was like, ‘oh, snap’ and it went in,” Butker said.

All’s well that ends well, of course. Butker also said during the interview that he could have made a 58-yard attempt if needed.

Here is the interview: