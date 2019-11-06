Tony Gonzalez predicts Chiefs will run the table, win Super Bowl LIV

Count former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez among those impressed with Kansas City’s 26-23 victory Sunday against the Vikings.

In fact, Gonzalez, who is now a Fox Sports analyst, thinks the game will be a launching point for the rest of the season.

“With them on offense doing what they’ve been able to do so far, we know about the weapons, but it’s the defense that I’m excited about and what I saw today,” Gonzalez said on Fox after the Chiefs’ victory.

“Chris Jones, he gets my game ball today, because if he can play the way that he did today, putting pressure on the quarterback and with Frank Clark coming back, this is a team, I’m going to say it right now, I think they’re going to play in the Super Bowl this year. They will beat New England. They won’t lose another game this year.”

It’s worth nothing Gonzalez made the comment before the Patriots’ 37-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Curt Menefee asked Gonzalez if he really meant to say the Chiefs would win the all of their remaining regular-season and postseason games.

“Eric Fisher is coming back, Patrick Mahomes is coming back, Frank Clark is coming back,” Gonzalez said, “I think they are going to run the table.”

Here are those clips of Gonzalez, who is a member of the Chiefs’ Ring of Honor:

