Former Royals star Lorenzo Cain was ‘all smiles’ after winning first Gold Glove award

While Royals fans reveled in left fielder Alex Gordon routinely winning Gold Glove awards, they also were frustrated that center fielder Lorenzo Cain always was snubbed.

Gordon and Cain were Royals teammates for seven seasons, made consecutive World Series appearances and were crowned champs in 2015. Following the 2017 season, Cain left the Royals as a free agent and signed with Milwaukee where he started robbing hits from National League hitters.

While Gordon won another Gold Glove last year, Cain came up short with the Brewers despite another stellar defensive season.

But Cain’s time finally came Sunday.

Shortly after Gordon won a seventh Gold Glove award on Sunday, Cain got his first and he couldn’t have been happier.

“I don’t know if it was more relief,” Cain told Tom Haudricort of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If you could have seen my face when they told me, I was all smiles.

“I put a lot of hard work into my defense. That’s something I’ve always taken pride in, more than other areas of my game. I feel I’ve been pretty consistent with my defense and I’ve always tried to be a play-maker out there.

“It feels great to finally win a Gold Glove after all these years. It’s something I’ve always wanted to win. Now, I finally have one. If I never win another one, at least I’ve got one.”

Gordon was thrilled for his former teammate, saying his “whole family was cheering for him.”

Cain, who was the MVP of the 2014 American League Championship Series, had more to say about winning the Gold Glove award, which you can read here.