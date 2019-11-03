For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless mocked for tweet about the Chiefs quarterbacks

Hot takes are the name of the game for “Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless but his latest irritated Chiefs fans.

Following the Chiefs’ 26-23 win over Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, Bayless took note of how Kansas City played with quarterback Matt Moore starting in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Moore completed 25 of 35 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown (103.9 quarterback rating) in the win and the Chiefs ended a three-game skid at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bayless, the Fox Sports commentator, noted the Chiefs had lost two of those home games with Mahomes starting.

He wrote: “Matt Moore beats Kirk Cousins, as I predicted on Undisputed. I’m certainly not saying Moore is better than Mahomes. But the Chiefs are playing with more spirit and fight than they did for Mahomes, who lost his last two home games.”

Chiefs fans were having none of it, of course, and let him know about it. Other fans did as well:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  