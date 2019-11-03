Watch Patrick Mahomes throw passes before Chiefs’ game against Vikings

Although he was ruled out of the Chiefs’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes appeared to move well while warming up before kickoff.

Mahomes was on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, chatting with his teammates, jogging and throwing a few passes.

In the Chiefs’ game against the Broncos on Oct. 17, Mahomes’ kneecap was dislocated and he hasn’t played since.

When will Mahomes return? It’s tough to tell now, but the video above shows how he’s moving and passing.

