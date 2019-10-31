For Pete's Sake

Cool graphic shows all the Big Four sports league champions of the 2010s

Whatever NFL team wins Super Bowl LIV in February, it will also be the first team in a Big Four sports league to win a championship in the next decade.

The Washington Nationals claimed the last title of the 2010s by winning the World Series on Wednesday night.

The Big Four sports leagues are considered the NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL.

In the 2010s, the Golden State Warriors, New England Patriots, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Blackhawks each won three titles.

This graphic of all the winners, including the Royals, was shared on Reddit:

A Decade To Remember: The Big 4 Sports Champions of the 2010s from r/sports

