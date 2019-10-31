Nine quirky statistics and facts from this year’s World Series

The Nationals did it the hard way, winning their first World Series title despite losing every game they played at home.

As the Fox Sports announcers noted during Wednesday’s Game 7, it was the first time the road team had won every game in a World Series.

But this wasn’t a first for just Major League Baseball, and this is the first of nine quirky notes/stats about this year’s World Series:

1. The road team has never won four games in the Stanley Cup Final or NBA Finals either.

Per Dayn Perry of CBSSports: MLB, the NBA and the NHL have combined for more than 1400 best-of-seven postseason series. This World Series was the 1st time the road team has won all 7 games in any of those series. — Roger Knight (@knight_roger) October 31, 2019

2. Only one other MLB team has ever won eight straight road playoff games:

3. Tigers fans are going to hate this weird note:

The Detroit Tigers 2014 rotation:



Justin Verlander - 2017 World Series champ

Rick Porcello - 2018 World Series champ

David Price - 2018 World Series champ

Max Scherzer - 2019 World Series champ

Anibal Sanchez - 2019 World Series champ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2019

4. Speaking of Verlander, he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but this is crazy:

Justin Verlander is now 0-6 in his #WorldSeries career.



Only one pitcher (Whitey Ford, 10-8) has taken more Ls in WS decisions than Verlander https://t.co/m6R4KGcyrn pic.twitter.com/QdsTqUFGCt — Baseball Reference (@baseball_ref) October 30, 2019

5. Speaking of Verlander, Part 2: The Nationals’ road through the playoffs was anything but easy:

The Nationals survived five elimination games this month. They beat Josh Hader, Clayton Kershaw, Jack Flaherty, Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, a 106-win Dodgers team and a 107 win Astros team.



What a freaking incredible run. — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) October 31, 2019

6. On May 28, the Nationals didn’t even have a 0.1% chance of winning the World Series, according to Fangraphs:

The @Nationals had LESS than a 0.1% chance to win the #WorldSeries on May 28th.



Now, they're raising the trophy. #CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/Sd4F6TK81y — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 31, 2019

7. The Nationals had the worst record through 50 games of any team that ended up as champions:

The @Nationals #WorldSeries win was one of the most improbable in history.



They had the worst record through 50 games (19-31) of any champion. pic.twitter.com/xqyErbgRZA — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 31, 2019

8. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is the first former No. overall pick to be World Series MVP:

Stephen Strasburg is the first No. 1 overall pick to ever win World Series MVP, and just the third top-2 pick to win the award.



Strasburg is the 3rd pitcher in MLB history to win five games in a single postseason and the first to do it without a loss.



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/9FaKJWx2yh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 31, 2019

9. Astros starter Zack Greinke was sensational in Game 7 and showed why he has five Gold Gloves:

That's Zack Greinke's 5th assist through less than 5 innings.



The last pitcher with 5 assists in a #WorldSeries game was Greg Maddux in 1996 Game 2. — Matt Kelly (@mattkellyMLB) October 31, 2019