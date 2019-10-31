For Pete's Sake
Nine quirky statistics and facts from this year’s World Series
The Nationals did it the hard way, winning their first World Series title despite losing every game they played at home.
As the Fox Sports announcers noted during Wednesday’s Game 7, it was the first time the road team had won every game in a World Series.
But this wasn’t a first for just Major League Baseball, and this is the first of nine quirky notes/stats about this year’s World Series:
1. The road team has never won four games in the Stanley Cup Final or NBA Finals either.
2. Only one other MLB team has ever won eight straight road playoff games:
3. Tigers fans are going to hate this weird note:
4. Speaking of Verlander, he’ll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but this is crazy:
5. Speaking of Verlander, Part 2: The Nationals’ road through the playoffs was anything but easy:
6. On May 28, the Nationals didn’t even have a 0.1% chance of winning the World Series, according to Fangraphs:
7. The Nationals had the worst record through 50 games of any team that ended up as champions:
8. Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is the first former No. overall pick to be World Series MVP:
9. Astros starter Zack Greinke was sensational in Game 7 and showed why he has five Gold Gloves:
Comments