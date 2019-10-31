For Pete's Sake
Here are newspaper front pages about Nationals’ World Series title
The Nationals won the World Series the hard way, beating the Astros four times in Houston, culminating with a 6-2 comeback win in Game 7.
It’s the first World Series title for the Nationals franchise, which began as the Montreal Expos in 1969 (the same year as the Royals).
The last time the World Series championship team was in Washington D.C.: 1924.
Here is how newspapers in Washington and Houston covered the seventh game of the World Series, starting with a newspaper the Washington Post sold at Nationals Park:
This was the overall cover of the Washington Post that subscribers received Thursday:
And this was the sports section of the subscriber edition:
This was the cover of the Houston Chronicle’s special section cover:
And are the main covers and the sports sections of the Chronicle:
The Post also shared this from a section of photos:
