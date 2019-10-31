Here are newspaper front pages about Nationals’ World Series title

The Nationals won the World Series the hard way, beating the Astros four times in Houston, culminating with a 6-2 comeback win in Game 7.

It’s the first World Series title for the Nationals franchise, which began as the Montreal Expos in 1969 (the same year as the Royals).

The last time the World Series championship team was in Washington D.C.: 1924.

Here is how newspapers in Washington and Houston covered the seventh game of the World Series, starting with a newspaper the Washington Post sold at Nationals Park:

You're going to want one of these street edition covers, currently being handed out near Nats Park.



Tweet us your photos. pic.twitter.com/s32T8FeeZE — Post Sports (@PostSports) October 31, 2019

This was the overall cover of the Washington Post that subscribers received Thursday:

An early look at the front page: "At last, Nats are champs"https://t.co/MnG82kNoXY pic.twitter.com/UeUECzRO4k — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 31, 2019

And this was the sports section of the subscriber edition:

This was the cover of the Houston Chronicle’s special section cover:

And are the main covers and the sports sections of the Chronicle:

The Post also shared this from a section of photos:

Also in Thursday's sports section: lots of great photos pic.twitter.com/QbmmL13BXQ — Post Sports (@PostSports) October 31, 2019