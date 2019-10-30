For Pete's Sake
Zack Greinke, the Astros’ World Series Game 7 starter, wishes contest was in D.C.
The seventh game of the World Series on Wednesday will have a bit of a Missouri flavor.
Former Greinke hit .280 (14 for 50) will get the start for the Nationals, while the Astros will counter with Zack Greinke, the former Royals star. Another ex-Royals player is Houston’s manager: A.J. Hinch.
Greinke, who pitched seven seasons for the Royals, talked with reporters on Tuesday night and said, “I’m a little excited about it at the moment, but we’ll see. I wish it was in the National League park.”
Reporters asked, “So you can hit?”
Greinke grinned and responded: “Yeah.”
Can you blame him? Greinke was the Astros’ starter with four doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Diamondbacks and Astros. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage was .888.
Here is the interview with Greinke:
Greinke was the Astros’ starter in Game 3 of the World Series.
Comments