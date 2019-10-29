For Pete's Sake
Nationals’ Dave Martinez ejected after arguing this call with umpires in World Series
Things got a bit heated Tuesday night during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series.
With the Nationals holding a 3-2 lead over the Astros in Houston, Washington’s Yan Gomes led off with a single. Trea Turner followed with a chopper that was fielded by Astros pitcher Brad Peacock.
Turner arrived at first base when Peacock’s throw got there and the ball skipped away from first baseman Yuli Gurriel. The umpires ruled batter interference on Turner and he was called out.
Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer later in the inning to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh. That didn’t placate Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who was still steamed about the Turner call and argued with the umpires.
Martinez was ejected from the game during the inning break and had to be restrained at one point. Here is the interaction between Martinez and the umpires:
You can hear the crowd singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” while Martinez gets into it with the umpires in this clip from Twitter user Timothy Burke:
Martinez was the first manager to be ejected from a World Series game since Atlanta’s Bobby Cox in Game 6 of the 1996 World Series.
This was the play that went against the Nationals and infuriated Martinez:
During a lengthy review by the umpires, Turner could be seen talking about Joe Torre, who is Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer and oversees umpiring.
It was a wild game and the Nationals ended up winning 7-2 to force a Game 7.
