Nationals’ Dave Martinez ejected after arguing this call with umpires in World Series

Things got a bit heated Tuesday night during the seventh inning of Game 6 of the World Series.

With the Nationals holding a 3-2 lead over the Astros in Houston, Washington’s Yan Gomes led off with a single. Trea Turner followed with a chopper that was fielded by Astros pitcher Brad Peacock.

Turner arrived at first base when Peacock’s throw got there and the ball skipped away from first baseman Yuli Gurriel. The umpires ruled batter interference on Turner and he was called out.

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer later in the inning to give the Nationals a 5-2 lead heading to the bottom of the seventh. That didn’t placate Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who was still steamed about the Turner call and argued with the umpires.

Martinez was ejected from the game during the inning break and had to be restrained at one point. Here is the interaction between Martinez and the umpires:

During the 7th inning stretch, Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was visibly upset with the umpires and was ejected during the exchange. pic.twitter.com/AZ23MusrNN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2019

During the break, Dave Martinez ejected! pic.twitter.com/IhaxlI4uAQ — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) October 30, 2019

You can hear the crowd singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” while Martinez gets into it with the umpires in this clip from Twitter user Timothy Burke:

I just want to point out that this meltdown happened during "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" which is not clear on the Fox broadcast, and it's hilarious pic.twitter.com/pHFJwSmLMQ — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 30, 2019

Martinez was the first manager to be ejected from a World Series game since Atlanta’s Bobby Cox in Game 6 of the 1996 World Series.

This was the play that went against the Nationals and infuriated Martinez:

During a lengthy review by the umpires, Turner could be seen talking about Joe Torre, who is Major League Baseball’s Chief Baseball Officer and oversees umpiring.

Trea Turner calls out Joe Torre during the replay review pic.twitter.com/tFqAHRJu6w — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) October 30, 2019

It was a wild game and the Nationals ended up winning 7-2 to force a Game 7.