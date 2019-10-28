Here is what’s being said about the Chiefs ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is 3 p.m. Tuesday and many Chiefs fans hope Kansas City will make a move to bolster the team’s chances of advancing to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have been mentioned by a number of NFL writers as a team that could or should consider making a trade.

Here is what those pundits are saying as the clock ticks down toward the deadline:

John Clayton, writing for the Washington Post, believes Washington cornerback Josh Norman would be a good fit for the Chiefs. This is what he wrote last Thursday: “Norman, who missed Sunday’s loss to the 49ers due to injury and is questionable for Thursday’s game at Minnesota, would be an interesting fit for a Chiefs team that still needs help at corner.”

Darryl Slater of NJ.com thinks Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins might be a trade target for the Chiefs.

Here is part of what he wrote: “Their defensive coordinator is Steve Spagnuolo, who most recently had that job with the Giants from 2015-17. Jenkins joined the Giants in 2016, so he spent two seasons with Spagnuolo.

“What did Jenkins like about playing for Spagnuolo?

“‘To be honest, just the scheme, because I understood the whole scheme overall, backward and forward,’ Jenkins said.

“As the Giants rebuild — and since they’re likely to cut Jenkins after this season anyway — they very well could deal him before Tuesday’s deadline.”

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post believes Jenkins is a “logical” choice to end up with the Chiefs. He wrote: “One logical landing spot for Jenkins is the Chiefs, who need to shore up their defense to make a playoff run when quarterback Patrick Mahomes returns from his knee injury. Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo coached Jenkins with the Giants, including during his 2016 Pro Bowl season.”

CBS Sports’ Josh Edward and Bryan DeArdo think the Chiefs could make a move for Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. They wrote: “Denver is ... facing an uphill climb to compete with the Raiders or Chiefs within the AFC West.”

Marc Sessler of NFL.com wrote last week the Chiefs should take a shot at prying cornerback Patrick Peterson from the Arizona Cardinals. He suggested the Chiefs offer a first-round pick in 2020 and a second-rounder pick in 2021. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “With the Chiefs still lodged in their Super Bowl window, why not swing for the fences? Peterson returned from his six-game suspension and looked the part right away in Week 7. If K.C. pondered Ramsey — why not chase the next-best thing? At 29, Peterson is five years older than (Jalen) Ramsey, but still has plenty left in the tank.”

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports looked at potential landing spots for Peterson. At the top of the list was the Chiefs. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “K.C. has been sniffing around the secondary market for a long time, and while the Chiefs reportedly backed away from the pursuit of Peterson earlier this season, we’re pretty sure they’d reconsider if the Cardinals were to keep their lines open for business.”

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com believes the Chiefs could make a trade ... to part with a running back. This is what he wrote: “The Raiders and Chiefs are teams with plenty of running back depth, and teams looking to add depth have inquired. For K.C., that could mean former starter Damien Williams, who is having a down year. For Oakland, it could mean DeAndre Washington or Jalen Richard.”