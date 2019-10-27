Chiefs fans, many unhappy about a late punt, react to 31-24 loss to Packers

The Chiefs’ first game without Patrick Mahomes didn’t end with the result fans wanted, but backup quarterback Matt Moore and the offense did all it could Sunday night.

Green Bay came away with a 31-24 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but it was a back-and-forth affair. In the end, the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were just a little too strong for the Chiefs.

Still, the Chiefs performed better than some may have expected since they played without Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap in Kansas City’s previous game.

Many fans were disappointed (to say the least) that the Chiefs didn’t go for it on a fourth-and-3 from their own 40 with 5 minutes to go in the game. Down by seven, the Chiefs punted and never got the ball back.

Others were pinned the blame on running back LeSean McCoy’s third-quarter fumble.

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about Sunday night’s game, starting with the decision to punt:

Andy Reid needs an analytics guy. That decision to punt at the end was dreadful. — Mitko (@PJMitko) October 28, 2019

Defense has nothing here. We won’t see the ball again. You cannot punt there. #chiefskingdom — Matt Bartlett (@matt_bart) October 28, 2019

Andy Reid is in his playoff form!!! Yeah we’re down in the fourth! Let’s PUNT ON 4TH AND 3! Words can’t describe how stupid that call was Coach #Chiefs @Chiefs — Quint Skaggs (@skaggs_quint) October 28, 2019

Hell of an effort from the #Chiefs in this game. There’s no reason to come out of this game upset (other than the punt call).



Mahomes will be fighting to come back next week in what will be a tough game vs. the Vikings. The #Chiefs are 5-3. — The Reid Option (@ReidOptionKC) October 28, 2019

I hope Andy Reid “learns from his mistakes” and doesn’t punt down 7 on 4th and 3 ever ever again. #ChiefsKingdom — RISO (@KUKCSGF) October 28, 2019

That punt call is indefensible... but this game has given me more confidence in the direction of this team. Offense looks good sans Mahomes and will only get better. Defense looks much more solid 2 weeks in a row. Figure out the little stuff and we are golden. #ChiefsKingdom — Tyler Kalmus (@tkalmus) October 28, 2019

We lost because Andy Reid is too scared to get 3 yards. Should of at least tried to draw them offsides. #chiefs — tjteel (@tjteel) October 28, 2019

That fumble by McCoy was devastaing....the decision to punt on that 4th and 3 was just about as devastating! How do you not go for that when you are moving the ball so well and going against one of the greatest of all time without your MVP??!!!!! @Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Richard C. Davis II (@FaultyFather84) October 28, 2019

Others praised the Chiefs’ effort:

Well I do have to say, Matt Moore did good though #ChiefsKingdom #KCvsGB — Taylor Nuss (@TheRealTNuss) October 28, 2019

Lets not act like the #Packers beat a healthy team back up o-line, d-line and qb. No losses are good but this wasn't a bad loss. #ChiefsKingdom — Robert Dillon (@bdillon88) October 28, 2019

Proud of my boys for tonight game #ChiefsKingdom let’s keeping pushing — Diggs (@KillaDiggs59) October 28, 2019

Good game overall. Can’t overcome the injuries. #ChiefsKingdom — Jeremy (@JRhann05) October 28, 2019

I’m still proud of my chiefs they did better...Moore really did his job...we will do better #chiefs — Ladiluv (@ladiluv34) October 28, 2019

Postgame thoughts: 1. Reid is an offensive play calling genius 2. Aaron Rodgers made some plays nobody in the NFL could have 3. We need to be better on 3rd and short 4. If we’re dangerous now, I can’t imagine what this team would look like healthy #Chiefs — Garrett Eskens (@g3skins) October 28, 2019

Might sound strange, but tonight gave me a lot more confidence in the #Chiefs in the big picture. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) October 28, 2019