For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans, many unhappy about a late punt, react to 31-24 loss to Packers
The Chiefs’ first game without Patrick Mahomes didn’t end with the result fans wanted, but backup quarterback Matt Moore and the offense did all it could Sunday night.
Green Bay came away with a 31-24 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but it was a back-and-forth affair. In the end, the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers were just a little too strong for the Chiefs.
Still, the Chiefs performed better than some may have expected since they played without Mahomes, who suffered a dislocated kneecap in Kansas City’s previous game.
Many fans were disappointed (to say the least) that the Chiefs didn’t go for it on a fourth-and-3 from their own 40 with 5 minutes to go in the game. Down by seven, the Chiefs punted and never got the ball back.
Others were pinned the blame on running back LeSean McCoy’s third-quarter fumble.
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying on Twitter about Sunday night’s game, starting with the decision to punt:
Others praised the Chiefs’ effort:
