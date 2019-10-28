For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes offered encouragement to LeSean McCoy after his fumble
There was just one turnover in the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, but it came at an inopportune time for Kansas City.
In the third quarter, the Packers had chewed up 8 minutes and 33 seconds of clock but had to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 17-17. When the Chiefs got the ball back, they ran one play: a rush by LeSean McCoy, who fumbled.
The Packers recovered and ended up scoring a touchdown five plays later.
Here is the fumble (video via the NFL):
McCoy was upset on the sideline when he was approached by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who missed the game because of a dislocated kneecap.
Mahomes offered an encouraging word (Twitter video by Tom Martin):
