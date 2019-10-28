For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes offered encouragement to LeSean McCoy after his fumble

There was just one turnover in the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Packers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, but it came at an inopportune time for Kansas City.

In the third quarter, the Packers had chewed up 8 minutes and 33 seconds of clock but had to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 17-17. When the Chiefs got the ball back, they ran one play: a rush by LeSean McCoy, who fumbled.

The Packers recovered and ended up scoring a touchdown five plays later.

Here is the fumble (video via the NFL):

McCoy was upset on the sideline when he was approached by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who missed the game because of a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes offered an encouraging word (Twitter video by Tom Martin):

