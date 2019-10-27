Packers fans are not happy with Green Bay’s defense against Chiefs’ Matt Moore

Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore had a really good first half in place of the injured Patrick Mahomes.

Moore threw for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns with a 120.9 passer rating during the first 30 minutes of Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

Not bad for a guy who had retired and was coaching high school football earlier this fall.

Moore’s unlikely path to the Chiefs was mentioned during the NBC broadcast and that likely didn’t make Packers fans happy. Then again, they weren’t pleased with how well Moore was playing against Green Bay’s defense.

Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:

Well, fair to say absolutely zero of my teams across every sport have championship aspirations this year.



Losing to Matt Moore is humiliating. And proof that this team isn't nearly as good as their record. #Packers — Gravedawg (@Gregdawg08) October 28, 2019

Whelp Matt Moore is whooping our ass. Matt Moore. #packers — Austin Calantoni (@calantoni92) October 28, 2019

@packers defense is so overrated. They are making Moore look like Montana out here. #packers — JayKayS (@JayKayShahi) October 28, 2019

#packers. Poor usage of Jones in 2nd Q. And wow. This D is getting shredded. Moore looking like Dan Marino — Rad Dockery (@Rad_Dockery) October 28, 2019

Matt Moore is about to half a 200 yard half.. unacceptable#Packers #Chiefs #SundayNightFootball — Chris (@DaRuffWay_) October 28, 2019

The #Packers defense is getting shown up by Matt Moore right now and I’m not a fan. — Brew City Boys (@BrewCityBoys) October 28, 2019

Stop letting free releases and get physical at the line maybe? Matt Moore is playing is being allowed to play in rhythm because the #Packers are just sitting back. https://t.co/mtonEP1UKI — Steven Jacobi (@sjacobi85) October 28, 2019

I'm already done with Pettine. His game plans make no sense. Again, either we have the worst defensive players in the NFL or we have a stupid coordinator. I'm gonna go with the latter. Why is he refusing to put pressure on Moore? NFL MVP Matt Moore that is. #Packers — Mike G. (@MThomasG8) October 28, 2019

#Packers defense has not shown up tonight. Matt Moore is picking them apart and the #Chiefs are about to take a lead after Green Bay started 14-0. Pettine needs to figure this out or it could be a LONG night. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) October 28, 2019

Matt Moore playing the part of Joe Montana I pray that one day Blake Martinez isn't a Packer and the #packers have an elite defense — Chris Lewis (@IwasCain777) October 28, 2019