In case you hadn’t noticed, Chiefs rookie receiver Mecole Hardman is fast.

Really fast.

During Sunday night’s game against the Packers at Arrowhead Stadium, Hardman took a short pass from quarterback Matt Moore and raced to the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown.

Hardman was aided by some great blocking, particularly by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Here is the play: