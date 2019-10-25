‘It’s going to be wild there.’ Packers taking steps to deal with noise at Arrowhead

Whether Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plays in Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers hasn’t been determined.

But with or without Mahomes, it’s likely going to be loud at Arrowhead Stadium for the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

Packers offensive tackle Brian Bulaga said he’s expecting the loudest stadium in the world to live up to its reputation.

“It’s loud. It’s a tough environment, but it’s a fun environment,” Bulaga told reporters this week. “It’s up there with Seattle and places like that. It’s a cool place. It’s fun.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Green Bay practiced with music playing in an attempt to replicate a loud environment.

Bulaga was asked if Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ experience would be a boon if there was a need for a silent count.

“Oh, we’ll be in silent count, there’s no doubt about that,” Bulaga said. “It’s a Sunday night, it’s going to be wild there. This week, we’re going to have to be on point with communication. It’s something we’re going to have to work through throughout the week, making sure everyone is communicating.”

The Packers’ defense, meanwhile, is preparing for Mahomes ... and backup Matt Moore. Although if Mahomes missed the game...

“Man, he’s elusive. He’s special. ... He’s an all-around quarterback. It probably would be good if he didn’t play,” Za’Darius Smith said with a laugh. “Nah, but he’s a great quarterback ... I’m wishing him the best. I hope he can get healthy as soon as possible.

Here is what the Green Bay players said about the Chiefs in videos shared on the Packers website.

Smith

On Mahomes possibly playing: “(Eric Fisher), I think he’s coming back too, so we’ve got a tough opponent ahead of us. We’ve just got to key in on the little things ... and just doing our job. If we do our job in the run game then hopefully we can have some fun when it’s third down.”

Would he be surprised if Mahomes played: “It wouldn’t be shocking. At the end of the day, it’s still football, man, and we’re all football players. To be able to go out there and do what we love, I hope he can play. If he’s not, that’s just the name of the game. An injury will do that to you, but hopefully we can play.”

Packers safety Darnell Savage

On Chiefs offense: “They definitely have a lot of playmakers, but at the same time, there’s playmakers all over the NFL. I’m blessed to be in this league, so every week I’m excited to play and study whoever I’m going against.”

Which quarterback are you preparing for: “Both. You’ve got to be ready for anything. We, as a collective group, we’ve been watching both.”

Linebacker Preston Smith

On Chiefs offense: “They’ve got a lot of good weapons on this team, a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things. Any receiver they have can run a jet sweep, any guy can go deep, anybody can beat you across the field, anybody can do what it takes to make a play.”

Which quarterback are you preparing for: “You still have to prepare for both of them and get ready for all the different things they do. Patrick Mahomes is a great quarterback, the backup quarterback is pretty good, too. He can get the job done and he can do a lot of good things to help get their offense be successful.”

Do you prepare differently for a backup: “Prepare to see the same thing, just a different guy throwing the ball and running the show.”

On Matt Moore: “You can’t underestimate the other quarterback, Matt Moore. You’ve got to give him the respect to get the job done and being able to make plays. He still has some weapons in the offense to make him be successful.”

Would it be a surprise to see Mahomes on the field? “Nah, it wouldn’t surprise me at all. He looks like a guy who likes to play and he wants to do whatever it takes to be out there for his team, so nothing would surprise me at this point.”

Head coach Matt LaFleur

On Chiefs’ speed: “They have more than just Tyreek Hill. They have Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, Travis Kelce. There’s a lot of speed on that field. There will be a lot of speed on that field on Sunday night.”

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

On his recovery from a turf toe injury: “I’m a little limited right now, but for the most part, I can do a lot of different footwork stuff. It’s just the full-speed routes right now that’s a little tougher for me. I’m trying to fight through that, but I’m in a really good spot right now.”