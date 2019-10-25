Tony Gonzalez, Derrick Johnson will be at Arrowhead for Chiefs-Packers game

Have Chiefs fans forgiven Tony Gonzalez? We’ll find out Sunday when Gonzalez returns to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since saying the Falcons “made my career” in February.

Gonzalez later recorded a message specifically for Chiefs fans in which he talked about how he loved Kansas City.

At halftime of the Chiefs’ game Sunday night against the Packers, Gonzalez and Johnny Robinson will receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame rings from hall president/CEO David Baker and Chiefs chairman/CEO Clark Hunt during a ceremony. The Chiefs noted the ceremony is subject to change.

Another former Chiefs star will be the drum leader: linebacker Derrick Johnson, who signed a contract to retire with Kansas City earlier this year. Johnson made four Pro Bowls and is the Chiefs’ all-time leading tackler. The drum deck is located below the west scoreboard in the upper level.

Below is more information for fans heading to the game or to tailgate.

Pregame show

As before the Colts game, the Chiefs will have a pregame light show. Fans who want to take part must use the Chiefs Mobile App on their phones and access the Arrowhead Light Show feature for a pregame show called “Light Up Arrowhead.” Fans will need to give the app “permission to use your microphone, as the light show is triggered by in-stadium audio.” You can find more information here.

Weather

It is supposed to be dry but temperatures will be below the normal average:

Could see some lingering rain showers this AM with rain returning Sat. Dry weather returns on Sun. Unfortunately, temperatures will stay at least 10 degrees below what we normally see the last week of Oct. This trend of below normal temperatures looks to continue into early Nov. pic.twitter.com/cZRZYJZgrC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 25, 2019

Giveaway

The first 60,000 fans will receive a Chiefs headband.

Parking

Gates to the Truman Sports Complex open at 2:30 p.m. Fans can save by purchasing parking passes in advance at chiefs.com/parking for $40 (red parking passes). The team said parking passes can be accessed via the Chiefs Mobile App on Sunday. The cost is $60 at tollgates on gameday and only cash will be accepted.

Timeline

2:30 p.m.: Parking gates open

5 p.m.: Club level gates open

5:30 p.m.: All stadium gates open

6:20 p.m.: Team warm-ups begin

7:11 p.m.: Packers team introduction

7:12 p.m.: Light Up Arrowhead

7:13 p.m.: Chiefs team introduction

7:17 p.m.: National anthem

7:20 p.m.: Coin toss

7:22 p.m.: Kickoff