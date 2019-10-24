For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Texas Tech’s Chris Beard feigns outrage about food served at Big 12 Media Day in KC

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts in the second half against the Michigan State Spartans during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka Getty Images

There was controversy at the Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday ... about the food.

OK, controversy is way too strong of a word, but Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Chris Beard pretended to be outraged about the food served at the Sprint Center. Eric Kelly of KAMC in Lubbock shared a Twitter video of Beard in which he lamented the lack of something along the lines of Raising Cane’s being served.

“Not to be critical here of a great league, but little disappointed in the meal here,” Beard said with a straight face. “When I was in the Lone Star Conference, D-2, we had Raising Cane’s. ... We’re in the Big 12 here, you know how much money this conference makes? I’m going to go in there and I think it’s sliders and salad. Again, I respect this league, we don’t think we’re better than anybody, do we? But we do believe that we can be who were are.

“I think the Big 12, after a year after where we put teams in the Big Eight, Final Four, championship, revenue is at an all-time high, I think there should be prime-rib sliders, shrimp cocktails, lobster, lemonade bar ... I’m out.”

A lemonade bar and lobster? Now that’s quite a combination.

Here is the video:

Profile Image of Pete Grathoff
Pete Grathoff
From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  