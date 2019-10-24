It took 18 months, but Cubs’ Yu Darvish got Twitter payback on Justin Verlander

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander tries to make a play on a ball hit by Washington Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman during the fourth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Got a favorite revenge story? Maybe it’s “Hamlet” or “The Iliad” or perhaps it’s Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.”

Well, we got a baseball version on Wednesday during Game 2 of the World Series.

Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander faced the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning. Zimmerman hit a slow roller to the right of Verlander, who went to the ground to get the ball.

Verlander was able to grab the ball, but he threw it off his own leg and Zimmerman reached base.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This was the play:

At that point, Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish saw his opportunity for revenge, and he tweeted this:

Justin.... ‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing.https://t.co/Ne5E1FXEe2 https://t.co/5UyZlpLyg9 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) October 24, 2019

Does that seem a little bit mean? Well, Darvish merely repeated the words Verlander used when making fun of Darvish nearly 18 months earlier:

Yu.... ‍♂️. Not doing a lot here to help us dispel the pitchers aren’t athletes thing. https://t.co/685zoAJzXf — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 27, 2018

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports asked Verlander about Darvish’s tweet and Verlander said: “Hey, 75 percent of that play was pretty ... athletic. The other 25 percent, not so much. I mean, a diving bare-hand, c’mon!”

You could argue whether that was a diving bare-hand, but one thing is for certain: Darvish has a long memory. Fans loved it:

W - Darvish L - Verlander

Series tied 1-1 — World Series isn’t on (@redmikeBucs) October 24, 2019

Yu Darvish when you tweet about him pic.twitter.com/DQEXOJOYx7 — Andy (@_rallycap) October 24, 2019

Yu Darvish throws

️ Fastball

️Curveball

️Slider

️Shade — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) October 24, 2019

Obviously a joke and a damned good one at that. Verlander was also joking. — CyHanks (@CubsFanHanks) October 24, 2019

imagine lying in wait for a year and a half, just to burn someone with their own tweet? Yu Darvish is a king — Kamila Hinkson (@kamilahinkson) October 24, 2019