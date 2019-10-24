For Pete's Sake
It took 18 months, but Cubs’ Yu Darvish got Twitter payback on Justin Verlander
Got a favorite revenge story? Maybe it’s “Hamlet” or “The Iliad” or perhaps it’s Inigo Montoya in “The Princess Bride.”
Well, we got a baseball version on Wednesday during Game 2 of the World Series.
Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander faced the Nationals’ Ryan Zimmerman in the fourth inning. Zimmerman hit a slow roller to the right of Verlander, who went to the ground to get the ball.
Verlander was able to grab the ball, but he threw it off his own leg and Zimmerman reached base.
This was the play:
At that point, Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish saw his opportunity for revenge, and he tweeted this:
Does that seem a little bit mean? Well, Darvish merely repeated the words Verlander used when making fun of Darvish nearly 18 months earlier:
Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports asked Verlander about Darvish’s tweet and Verlander said: “Hey, 75 percent of that play was pretty ... athletic. The other 25 percent, not so much. I mean, a diving bare-hand, c’mon!”
You could argue whether that was a diving bare-hand, but one thing is for certain: Darvish has a long memory. Fans loved it:
