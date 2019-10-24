For Pete's Sake
NBA fans full of jokes about effort shown by players in Portland-Denver game
The Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter and beat the Trail Blazers 108-100 in Portland on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
That’s kind of a blasé description of the game, right?
Well, it matched the action at one point. Twitter user Rob Perez shared a clip of Hassan Whiteside playing defense on Denver’s Nikola Jokić, who was trying to score.
Trying might be too strong a word for either player.
Take a look:
NBA fans made jokes and poked fun at the players:
Many fans couldn’t help but note the similarity to a Will Ferrell movie:
