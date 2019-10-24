NBA fans full of jokes about effort shown by players in Portland-Denver game

The Denver Nuggets rallied in the fourth quarter and beat the Trail Blazers 108-100 in Portland on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

That’s kind of a blasé description of the game, right?

Well, it matched the action at one point. Twitter user Rob Perez shared a clip of Hassan Whiteside playing defense on Denver’s Nikola Jokić, who was trying to score.

Trying might be too strong a word for either player.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Take a look:

NBA basketball is back feel the intensity pic.twitter.com/lQYuKCVyl9 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 24, 2019

NBA fans made jokes and poked fun at the players:

This is hilarious — Josh Chisholm (@jchizzy21) October 24, 2019

This looks exactly like senior league 3 on 3 possession — Timmy Simonich (@TSimonich10) October 24, 2019

Jokic’s vertical tho — Depressed Nelly (3-4) (@Delinqwentz_) October 24, 2019

*great-grandfather and son — jared ⁶ (@jared_millerrr) October 24, 2019

Exactly why i dont watch that crap maybe the playoffs. .. #NCAA Mens Basket Ball Me please — kevin greenwood (@klgwood) October 24, 2019

@shaqtin early nominee for play of the year — Terrell Williams (@4hill2018) October 24, 2019

@life_of_ike this sequence — kz okpala stan account (@billymcsmelly) October 24, 2019

Pure Fire 2 games in and their — Scott Owen (@ScottOwen79) October 24, 2019

@JMilchuck the slow no jump high release mid range. You know that's my patented move — Jacob Milchuck (@MILKTRUCK94) October 24, 2019

This is fake, right — Paul Caracciolo (@windowtothepaul) October 24, 2019

Many fans couldn’t help but note the similarity to a Will Ferrell movie:

For reference here’s Jackie Moon pic.twitter.com/0Su35M7qK3 — Mismatch (@Mismatchsports) October 24, 2019

Was looking for this and wasn’t disappointed — Big Lew (@_LGIV) October 24, 2019