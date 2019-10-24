Simone Biles flipped out before throwing first pitch at World Series

Is there a more amazing athlete than gymnastics star Simone Biles?

Biles has dominated her sport and done so with flair and incredible athleticism.

Earlier this month, Biles set the all-time record for most world championship medals with 25, and 19 of those are gold medals.

Biles is from Spring, Texas, which is located north of Houston, so she was chosen to throw out the first pitch before Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night. Biles didn’t disappoint.

Before throwing a strike, Biles did a standing backflip and made it look easy.

Here are two looks at her first pitch: