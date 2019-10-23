TNT made a cool retrospective video to celebrate 30th anniversary of ‘Inside the NBA’

The 2019-20 NBA season began Tuesday night and with it came perhaps the best studio show in sports.

TNT’s “Inside the NBA” show with Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t fail to entertain and provide unique insights on the NBA.

This is the 30th year of the “Inside the NBA” show and the network put together a fun retrospective on the past three decades.

Johnson hosted the video that traced the beginnings of the show (and his time on TNT) and followed the rise of its popularity as more co-hosts were added.

It’s a fun and informative video, which you can see here:

Three decades of hoops, hilarity and brotherhood.



Happy 30th Anniversary, Inside the NBA! #Inside30 pic.twitter.com/qClgIuw91I — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 22, 2019