Here’s how to get your free taco from Taco Bell, thanks to World Series stolen base

It didn’t take long for everyone in the United States to win a free taco on Tuesday night.

Taco Bell’s “Steal A Base, Steal A Taco” promotion returned for the World Series, and Nationals shortstop Trea Turner swiped second base with no outs in the top of the first inning of Game 1 in Houston.

That means Taco Bell will be giving away a free Doritos Locos Taco on Oct. 30, which is the date the fast-food chain announced Tuesday night:

.@TreaVTurner stole a base in the World Series, which means you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Assemble at participating Taco Bells on October 30 from 2-6 PM, or order online or on the app all day to claim yours. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 23, 2019

Here are the particulars on how to get a free taco, via Taco Bell’s website: “Consumers must visit any participating Taco Bell restaurant in one of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. (local time) on the Redemption Date only and request a free Doritos Locos Taco. Free Taco can also be redeemed all day, 12:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. (local time) by users with a registered tacobell.com account when ordered through the Taco Bell mobile app. ...

“Everyone in line at a participating Taco Bell restaurant before 6:00 p.m. local time on the Redemption Date will receive a Free Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last. Free Doritos Locos Taco offer is subject to store availability and Taco Bell reserves the right to substitute an item of equal or greater value due to unavailability.”