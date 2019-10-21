For Pete's Sake

The New Orleans Saints roasted Stephen A. Smith on Twitter

With a 36-25 win over the Bears in Chicago, the New Orleans Saints won their fifth straight game started by backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

When starter Drew Brees went down with a thumb injury in September, many people thought the Saints were in serious trouble.

Instead they haven’t lost and are atop the NFL’s South Division with a 6-1 record.

One of the naysayers was ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and while he has a lot of hot takes, this one didn’t age well.

The Saints reminded Smith and everyone of that fact on Sunday. The team roasted Smith on Twitter by tweeting a clip of Smith and then cutting to a scene from “The Office” of Michael Scott laughing:

