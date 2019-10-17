Here is who national experts are predicting to win Chiefs-Broncos game

Regardless of the outcome of Thursday night’s game in Denver, the Chiefs’ season won’t be determined by whether they win or lose.

But it could determine the mood for Chiefs fans over the next 10 days.

Following Thursday’s game against the Broncos, 2-4, the Chiefs won’t play again until Sept. 27 when the Packers come to Arrowhead Stadium.

The good news is most people who cover the NFL and made picks this week think the Chiefs, 4-2, will get back to their winning ways after losing two straight.

Thirty-six experts from around the nation made picks for the game, which kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will be shown on Fox (Ch. 4), the NFL Network and Amazon. Thirty-one picked the Chiefs to win.

Here is what they are saying about the game:

Five of eight CBS Sports writers predicted a Chiefs win: Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Ryan Wilson, John Breech and Jamey Eisenberg. Going with the Broncos: Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson and Dave Richard. Prisco predicted a Chiefs 27-20 win. Here is an excerpt of what Prisco wrote about the Chiefs: “The defense is terrible. Denver’s defense is not. But I think this is the game Patrick Mahomes gets back on track. Chiefs win a big AFC West game.”

Tadd Haislop of the Sporting News sees a 24-20 Chiefs win. This is part of what he wrote: “The short week is inconvenient for two teams dealing with injuries, including Patrick Mahomes’ bum ankle, and this is a tough matchup for Kansas City against Denver’s fourth-ranked pass defense in terms of yards allowed. However, with Tyreek Hill back in the mix, Mahomes will find him for a few big plays, and the Chiefs’ rushing attack will do just enough in a close game.”

Five of the six experts at ESPN are picking the Chiefs: Mike Clay, Mike Golic, Dan Graziano, Jason Reid and Trey Wingo. The pick for Denver came from Seth Wickersham.

The seven writers from USA Today all picked the Chiefs: Jarrett Bell (27-23 final score), Jori Epstein (28-20), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (28-14), Nate Davis (23-20), Lorenzo Reyes (30-23), Tom Schad (27-13) and Mike Jones (28-26).

Each of the eight SB Nation writers are picking the Chiefs: James Brady, Christian D’Andrea, Sarah Hardy, Morgan Moriarty, Adam Stites, Geoff Schwartz, Stephen White and Jason Marcum.

Five of the six of Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers picked the Chiefs: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Bette Marston, Jenny Vrentas and Conor Orr. The pick for Denver: Kalyn Kahler.