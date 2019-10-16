Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith reportedly had surgery 17 times after horrific injury

SHARE COPY LINK

Before Washington played host to the Chicago Bears in a “Monday Night Game” last month, there was a special visitor at FedEx Field.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith, the former Chiefs star, walked on the field without aid. That came 10 months after Smith broke two bones in his leg during a horrifying injury during a game.

It seems Smith, 35, spent quite a bit of time undergoing surgery during those 10 months.

According to the Washington Times, Smith on Oct. 2 told an audience at an Inova Sports Medicine event in Fairfax, Virginia, that he had 17 surgeries after the injury.

Pro Football Talk reported that “in addition to repairing the broken fibula and tibia, there were multiple procedures to remove tissue after he developed an infection.”

Smith was later seen in a wheelchair, and in January was wearing an external fixator at a Wizards NBA game. Smith was able to remove that device in July. Smith threw passes at Washington’s OTAs and wants to return the NFL.

“I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been,” Smith told Washington announcer Larry Michael in August. “I’ve continued to progress. I don’t think I’ve ever anticipated what this road would be like, I don’t think I knew what it would be like. Obviously, it’s longer than I thought. But I’m still progressing. like I said, I’m really optimistic about what is ahead of me. So I’m excited and moving forward.”

It has been a long road for Smith, as the reported number of surgeries suggests. Smith is on the physically-unable-to-perform list (PUP) and likely would be hoping to play in 2020.