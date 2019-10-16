Cardinals were roasted for this tweet shortly before start of Game 4 of NLCS

SHARE COPY LINK

Less than an hour before the start of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Cardinals tweeted a video.

In it, manager Mike Shildt and starting pitcher Dakota Hudson talked about not giving up, despite trailing 3-0 in the series.

The message with the tweet: “There’s a lot of fight left in this team.”

Then the game began, and the wheels fell off.

The Cardinals struck out in order in the top of the first inning, then took the field and made an error, had another ghastly defensive miscue while Washington had six hits and scored seven runs.

The Cardinals didn’t put up much of a fight in that first inning, something many, many people noted as they responded to that tweet, which is here:

There's a lot of fight left in this team pic.twitter.com/SJQFilejkK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 15, 2019

Here are some of the responses as the Nationals rolled to a huge lead that was more than enough to carry them to a 7-4 victory:

PROVE IT THEN — bob (@Bobberino69420) October 15, 2019

Cardinals right now, this is how much fight they have left. pic.twitter.com/71JKN8MnWv — Jasoñ Reese (@jase1129) October 16, 2019

Ha!!! . Embarrassing. Team never even showed up to play. Way to embarrass our city and fans. — john reichert (@jonalan0323) October 16, 2019

This tweet did not age well — Chris Snethen (STL) (@SnethenStl) October 16, 2019