Poll: Should Chiefs have matched the Rams’ trade offer for Jalen Ramsey?

Not long after Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone exchanged words on the sideline last month, Chiefs fans were hoping it could benefit their team.

Trading for Ramsey, a two-time Pro Bowl player, would have given the Chiefs a boost, but he’s headed to Los Angeles Rams instead.

On Tuesday night, the Rams traded for Ramsey, but it came at a steep cost.

Los Angeles is sending a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 first-round pick and 2021 fourth-round pick to Jacksonville.

Obviously, a lot goes into trade negotiations, but what if the Jaguars had offered the Chiefs the same terms for Ramsey? Would you have wanted the Chiefs to make that trade?

Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: