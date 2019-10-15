For Pete's Sake
Baby Shark might be the Nationals’ secret weapon against the Cardinals
After the Nationals rallied to beat the Dodgers in a National League Division Series, Washington outfielder Gerardo Parra received a gift.
It was a box of stuffed sharks from the creators of the “Baby Shark” song, Cut4 reported. Chances are you know/loathe the song, which has been viewed more than 4 billion* times on YouTube, according to the people behind the tune.
*Yep, billion.
According to the Washington Post, a note with the toy sharks read: “Congrats on winning the NLDS and advancing to the NLCS! A little fishy told us that the Baby Shark song has brought you and the team good luck, + wanted to send a little extra luck for this next series! Hope the team enjoys these singing puppets on and off the field! GOOD LUCK!
“—The WowWee Team”
During the Nationals’ four-run third-inning in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, viewers could see a stuffed Baby Shark toy on the netting in front of Washington’s dugout.
And after Victor Robles hit a home run in the sixth inning, he returned to the dugout and ... kissed the Baby Shark.
So, yeah, call this a good-luck charm for the Nationals, who likely will be going to the World Series because they have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
How did Parra come to be associated with Baby Shark? Per the Post, Parra chose it as his walk-up song in honor of his 2-year-old daughter.
It’s clear fans in Washington approved of the choice this season:
For the unfamiliar, here is the song:
