Baby Shark might be the Nationals’ secret weapon against the Cardinals

After the Nationals rallied to beat the Dodgers in a National League Division Series, Washington outfielder Gerardo Parra received a gift.

It was a box of stuffed sharks from the creators of the “Baby Shark” song, Cut4 reported. Chances are you know/loathe the song, which has been viewed more than 4 billion* times on YouTube, according to the people behind the tune.

*Yep, billion.

According to the Washington Post, a note with the toy sharks read: “Congrats on winning the NLDS and advancing to the NLCS! A little fishy told us that the Baby Shark song has brought you and the team good luck, + wanted to send a little extra luck for this next series! Hope the team enjoys these singing puppets on and off the field! GOOD LUCK!

“—The WowWee Team”

During the Nationals’ four-run third-inning in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series, viewers could see a stuffed Baby Shark toy on the netting in front of Washington’s dugout.

And after Victor Robles hit a home run in the sixth inning, he returned to the dugout and ... kissed the Baby Shark.

Victor Robles hit a home run and then kissed the plush Baby Shark in the dugout. Y'know, normal baseball stuff. pic.twitter.com/DKuHFRWz0U — Blake Finney (@FinneyBlake) October 15, 2019

So, yeah, call this a good-luck charm for the Nationals, who likely will be going to the World Series because they have a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

How did Parra come to be associated with Baby Shark? Per the Post, Parra chose it as his walk-up song in honor of his 2-year-old daughter.

It’s clear fans in Washington approved of the choice this season:

You've gotta see Gerardo Parra's Baby Shark intro.



This is WILD. pic.twitter.com/kjmb6vaoUl — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 24, 2019

For the unfamiliar, here is the song: