Here is where Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings after second straight loss

SHARE COPY LINK

It should come as no surprise that a second straight defeat for the Chiefs meant a drop in the NFL power rankings from writers around the nation.

The Chiefs are hoping to end their two-game skid on Thursday when they take on the Broncos in Denver, but pundits around the nation see problems.

Here is where the Chiefs, 4-2, were placed in six NFL power rankings and what people were saying about Kansas City:

The Chiefs were ranked sixth by ESPN, which looked at each team’s biggest weakness. For the Chiefs, it was the run defense. This is a snippet of what Adam Teicher wrote: “The Chiefs have allowed at least 180 rushing yards for a staggering four straight games. They had 20:12 time of possession on Sunday against the Texans, their lowest total ever for a home game. The Texans had 83 plays compared to 47 for the Chiefs.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Chiefs tumbled to No. 9 (from third) in rankings from Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “(I)f you are absolutely incapable of stopping the run, you will struggle. Seeing Marlon Mack pound out yards in Week 5 wasn’t so bad. But Carlos Hyde? This is a problem in Kansas City.”

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the Chiefs at No. 12; the Raiders were ranked ninth. Here is what he wrote: “What has happened to this team? It’s the same story from a year ago. The defense just isn’t good enough.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post put the Chiefs at No. 12. Here is what he wrote: “The return of speedy WR Tyreek Hill to the lineup gave the Kansas City offense a big-play boost against the Texans. But there are issues right now, and no one seems particularly afraid to face the Chiefs at this point.”

The Chiefs fell four places to No. 7 in Bleacher Report’s ranking. Here is part of what it wrote: “Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense can’t score if they aren’t on the field. And the defense has now been gashed two weeks in a row. Not long ago, the Chiefs looked like arguably the best team in the NFL. Now, it looks like the book may be out on them.”

Nate Davis of USA Today dropped the Chiefs to No. 6. He wrote: “Not only are they allowing nearly 200 rush yards per game over last month, no defense has allowed more first downs. What’s Mahomes supposed to do?”