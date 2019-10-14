For Pete's Sake
Six particularly ugly statistics from the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans
A day later, and the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans still looks bad.
The Chiefs dropped a second straight home game and Sunday’s game included some dreadful statistics.
That included an NFL record that Kansas City never wanted.
According to ESPN’s Trey Wingo, the Chiefs’ time of possession of 20 minutes, 12 seconds was the lowest total for a home team since the NFL began tracking that statistic in 1977.
Sarah Barshop, who covers the Texans for ESPN, noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for just 41 yards in the second half.
The best play for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter? It came on a penalty. This is from Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV in Houston:
The first quarter went really well for the Chiefs, right? They jumped to a 17-3 lead. After that, well, Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Network had this stat:
Kurtis Seaboldt of WHB (810 AM) noted the lack of a Chiefs sack was a rarity:
This isn’t just about Sunday’s game, but Next Gen Stats had this item about Mahomes:
