Six particularly ugly statistics from the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans

A day later, and the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans still looks bad.

The Chiefs dropped a second straight home game and Sunday’s game included some dreadful statistics.

That included an NFL record that Kansas City never wanted.

According to ESPN’s Trey Wingo, the Chiefs’ time of possession of 20 minutes, 12 seconds was the lowest total for a home team since the NFL began tracking that statistic in 1977.

Just so everyone understands... The Texans almost doubled up The Chiefs in time of possession. In fact.. the 20:12 minutes that KC held the ball is the lowest total for a home team since time of possession became a stat in 1977 — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 14, 2019

Sarah Barshop, who covers the Texans for ESPN, noted that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for just 41 yards in the second half.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 41 yards in the second half. That's the fewest yards he's ever passed for in a single half, according to @ESPNStatsInfo. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 13, 2019

The best play for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter? It came on a penalty. This is from Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV in Houston:

The Chiefs offense snapped the ball 7 times in the 4th quarter. Their best play was their 1st play - a 5yd penalty on Watt. They punted twice & gained (-3) yds on the others. Had the ball for 1:25 only. #Texans offense rolled out 2 huge drives, incl. the go-ahead TD run from DW4 — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) October 13, 2019

The first quarter went really well for the Chiefs, right? They jumped to a 17-3 lead. After that, well, Gregg Rosenthal of the NFL Network had this stat:

Offensive plays since Q1 in Kansas City:



Texans: 67

Chiefs: 28 — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 13, 2019

Kurtis Seaboldt of WHB (810 AM) noted the lack of a Chiefs sack was a rarity:

Today was just the 5th time in their history that the Chiefs faced at least 80 offensive plays without getting a sack.



The other four:



2017 at NYJ

1998 at NE

1986 vs. SD

1985 vs. SEA — Kurtis Seaboldt (@KSeaboldt) October 13, 2019

This isn’t just about Sunday’s game, but Next Gen Stats had this item about Mahomes: