The Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward needed just one hand to make this interception

One-handed catches aren’t just for receivers.

Just ask the Chiefs’ Charvarius Ward.

During the third quarter of the Chiefs’ game Sunday against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium, Ward stopped a Houston drive with a fantastic interception in the end zone.

Ward, who was covering Texans star DeAndre Hopkins, jumped and made a one-handed catch of the throw by Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

It was a spectacular play. Here is the video from the Chiefs: