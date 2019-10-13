For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes appeared to reinjure his ankle on this play vs. Texans
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ left ankle didn’t appear to be bothering him early in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Mahomes’ ankle was injured in the season opener and it has caused him problems at various points during the season. That included a week earlier in a loss to the Colts when he was stepped on by a teammate.
Six days off seemed to do a world of good as Mahomes started Sunday’s game by completing 10 of 16 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns.
However, Mahomes was hit on a pass play and it appeared his left ankle was injured again. Mahomes also landed hard on his head on this play.
After the hit, Mahomes connected on 4 of first 8 passes for 51 yards and was intercepted for the first time this season.
Here is the play:
Mahomes looked better to start the second half, leading a touchdown drive that was capped with a scoring pass to Tyreek Hill.
