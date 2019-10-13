Officials overruled their own pass-interference call on this play with Travis Kelce

SHARE COPY LINK

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ first interception of the 2019 season came on an unusual play.

The Chiefs were driving in the second quarter when Mahomes’ pass was picked in the end zone by Texans safety Tashaun Gipson. Initially, there was good news for Chiefs fans.

The officials called pass interference on the Texans when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was grabbed and thrown to the ground.

However, without a challenge flag being thrown by the Texans, the officials huddled and decided it wasn’t a penalty.

Referee Shawn Hochuli announced: “After discussion, the contact that was potentially a hold was while the ball was in the air. It is not pass interference because it was not on the receiver that caught the ball.”

Here is the play from Twitter user Hunter W:

Chiefs fans were confused and/or mad:

These refs need to get their lives together. #ChiefsKingdom — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) October 13, 2019

If it isn't pass interference it's illegal contact or holding — KCH1EFSFAN (@MarcCentanni) October 13, 2019

Well I’ve never seen that... pic.twitter.com/tF2xGpYyBz — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) October 13, 2019

The ref actually said “potentially” after changing that call POTENTIALLY #chiefs — Cole Mitchelson (@MitchelsonCole) October 13, 2019

Some weird stuff just happened in Kansas City . . . without replay review the officials picked up a flag for pass interference because it was defensive holding, but they didn't call defensive holding. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 13, 2019

Looks like we’re playing against the refs today too #chiefs #ChiefsKingdom — Luke Burgett (@Luke_Burgett) October 13, 2019

*Texans grab Kelce before the balls let go*



Refs- that's not a hold



*Chiefs grab Hopkins the same exact way*



Refs- NOW THATS A HOLD — Clint Scott (@thnake_lithpth) October 13, 2019