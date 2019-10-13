Tyreek Hill scored an incredible touchdown in his first game back with Chiefs

SHARE COPY LINK

Now that’s how you make a splash in your first game back.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill, who had missed the previous three games because of a clavicle injury, was back for Sunday’s game against the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium and scored on his first catch.

The Chiefs faced a third-and-21 play at the Texans’ 46-yard line. A hard count from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got a few Houston players to jump offsides. Mahomes knew this and went for the home-run ball.

Mahomes threw a pass to Hill, who had two Texans defenders on him.

No worries for Hill.

Hill leaped high and grabbed the ball, prompting CBS announcer Ian Eagle to exclaim: “His vertical is ridiculous.”

Despite coming down short of the end zone, Hill muscled past Texans cornerback Phillip Gaines and scored.

It was an amazing play: