The Chiefs’ hype video for Texans game is done in the style of a Western

SHARE COPY LINK

The Chiefs went old school for their hype video for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The black-and-white video opens with the words “The Showdown” over an empty Arrowhead Stadium.

Then an television analyst can be heard talking about the two main characters/quarterbacks:

Deshaun Watson as Texas Ranger.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patrick Mahomes as Showtime Sheriff.

Yep, they’re gunslingers and that’s why the video is in the style of a western. It’s a fun and quick video. Here it is: