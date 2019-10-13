For Pete's Sake

The Chiefs’ hype video for Texans game is done in the style of a Western

The Chiefs went old school for their hype video for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.

The black-and-white video opens with the words “The Showdown” over an empty Arrowhead Stadium.

Then an television analyst can be heard talking about the two main characters/quarterbacks:

Deshaun Watson as Texas Ranger.

Patrick Mahomes as Showtime Sheriff.

Yep, they’re gunslingers and that’s why the video is in the style of a western. It’s a fun and quick video. Here it is:

