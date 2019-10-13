For Pete's Sake
The Chiefs’ hype video for Texans game is done in the style of a Western
The Chiefs went old school for their hype video for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
The black-and-white video opens with the words “The Showdown” over an empty Arrowhead Stadium.
Then an television analyst can be heard talking about the two main characters/quarterbacks:
Deshaun Watson as Texas Ranger.
Patrick Mahomes as Showtime Sheriff.
Yep, they’re gunslingers and that’s why the video is in the style of a western. It’s a fun and quick video. Here it is:
