Announcer Mitch Holthus’ sink video has left many Chiefs fans baffled

SHARE COPY LINK

Perhaps this was performance art from Chiefs radio announcer Mitch Holthus. Or maybe a second video is coming that will explain the first one. Perhaps it was meant as a hype video.

Whatever the case, the Chiefs shared a video on its TikTok channel that showed Holthus in a bathroom. In the sink is a piece of paper with “#ChiefsKingdom” written on it. Next to the sink is a gold hammer and cups of water on index cards, which have the words loyalty, passion, dedication and loud.

Holthus then poured the cups of water on the piece of paper.

The video begins with Holthus asking, “What are we mixing today?”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Holthus shared the video on Twitter:

Many Chiefs fans were baffled:

This is the weirdest video I have ever seen — Brian (@BG831216) October 10, 2019

Ummm Mitch, are you doing ok? — tom lauber (@tlauber61) October 10, 2019

This is weird. I don’t understand what Mitch is saying. EXPLAIN! #ChiefsKingdom 24/7 365! — 805ChiefsFan (@Kevrok805) October 10, 2019

I have a lot of questions. I thought maybe he would shatter the sink after filling it. That would be cool. — Bᴀʟᴀᴋᴀʏ (@2k15Hawk) October 10, 2019

This is one of the dumbest videos I've ever seen — Kevin Koelzer (@KevinKoelzer1) October 11, 2019

I kept waiting for something special to happen..... pic.twitter.com/whGhMMXEXg — Wookie (@WesleyPeel) October 11, 2019