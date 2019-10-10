Brett Favre on how Chiefs’ Andy Reid taught him a simple trick to break down a defense

SHARE COPY LINK

Andy Reid’s final assistant’s job before becoming a head coach was in Green Bay.

Reid, now the Chiefs head coach, was promoted to the Packers’ quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach in 1997. He held the job for two seasons and coached Brett Favre, the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.

Favre was a guest on longtime NFL writer Peter King’s podcast this week and told an interesting story about how Reid taught him to discover what a defense has planned.

“(Reid) said, ‘I can teach you in five minutes what you probably couldn’t get in three or four hours.’ (I said) ‘I’ll buy that, what is it?’ He said, ‘When you watch film, you end up like most people, you’re watching a game.’ And that’s true: ‘Oh, did you see that tackle?’ And that’s OK.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“But he said one guy usually will tip off to you what everyone’s doing. And he’s right. ... Maybe it’s the new rookie corner in a Chicago Bears scheme that is very simple, but with 10 other guys that have been doing it a long time. That rookie guy is going to play Cover-2 exactly like they ask. You earn your stripes before you start disguising coverage. Find that guy so that’s what Andy was able to do.”

Here is that clip:

"One guy will usually tip off...what everyone's doing."@brettfavre shared the lessons he learned from Andy Reid in an exclusive @peter_king Podcast interview pic.twitter.com/z4c1GvcWXr — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 10, 2019

One has to assume this lesson has been taught to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Favre talked more about Reid later in the podcast and that first meeting Green Bay.

“One of the first things Andy said to me is ‘I’m not going to teach you anything about playing quarterback. I played tackle. I was Jim McMahon’s left tackle in college.’ He said, ‘Let’s just get that out of the way right away, because I know what you’re thinking: What in the hell is Andy Reid going to teach me about drops or mechanics?’ And he’s right,” Favre said.

“But Andy was a great, great, as everyone knows, especially people who know Andy directly, in a very simple way, he is a genius. His approach, how simple he can make them see in what would seem a very complicated profession. He was able to simplify it.“

King also asked if Mahomes is the quarterback most like him.

“I would say yes. Yes,” Favre said. “The one thing that I would say ... he’s probably more polished. In fact, he is more polished. ...

“Patrick and I, there’s never unlimited limitations, but you feel like there’s nothing you can’t accomplish. And in some ways you get by with stuff (where people say) ‘what the hell was he thinking,’ but if anybody can do it, he can do it.”

Here is the entire podcast: