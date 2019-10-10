CBS will show Chiefs-Texans game almost coast to coast with a familiar broadcast team

SHARE COPY LINK

Sunday’s Chiefs game will be the only one this month that won’t be on be played in prime time, but that doesn’t mean most of the country won’t see it.

The Chiefs-Texans game, which kicks off at noon, will be shown to majority of the nation. The exceptions: eastern Washington/northern Idaho/western Montana, the Ohio Valley and a chunk of the southeast.

But the entire west coast and the northern part of the eastern seaboard will carry the game. Ditto for Alaska and Hawaii.

The website 506Sports.com shared the coverage map for the noon games and the red portion is the Chiefs’ game, while blue is Saints/Jaguars and green is Bengals/Ravens.

Here is the map:

Courtesy of 506Sports.com

The announcers for the Chiefs-Texans game should be familiar to Kansas City fans: Ian Eagle and Dan Fouts with sideline reporter Evan Washburn. That trio has called two previous games.

The other CBS announcers:

Bengals at Ravens: Kevin Harlan/Rich Gannon (Sideline reporter: Jay Feely)

Saints at Jaguars: Greg Gumbel/Trent Green (Melanie Collins)

These are the broadcast assignments for the 3:25 p.m. games:

Cowboys at Jets: Jim Nantz/Tony Romo (Tracy Wolfson)

Titans at Bengals: Andrew Catalon/James Lofton (John Schriffen)