Nine crazy stats about the Cardinals’ 10-run first inning against Atlanta in NLDS

SHARE COPY LINK

It wouldn’t have been such a bad thing for a Braves fan to show up late to Wednesday’s Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

That’s because the St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs on five hits, four walks, an error and a dropped third strike in the top of the first.

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Braves did. Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz recorded just one out — on a bunt by the second batter of the inning. He allowed seven runs, while Mike Fried came on in relief and gave up three.

It was an historic inning in Major League Baseball postseason history, and statisticians came up with some crazy numbers about the Cardinals’ outburst.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

First, here is the breakdown of the inning from ESPN’s Pedro Gomez:

@Cardinals in the top of the first:

Walk

Sac bunt

Single

Single

E3

Walk

Double

Intentional walk

Walk

Double

Double

Fly out

Strikeout and reached on wild pitch

Grounder to third



14 batters

10-0 lead. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) October 9, 2019

Here are nine statistics of note just from that first inning:

1. Stats by Stats said there had never been an opening inning like it in playoff history:

The @Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning, the most runs in a first inning in MLB playoff history.



It also ties the most runs in ANY postseason inning all-time (1929 A's, 1968 Tigers, 2002 Angels).#TimeToFly — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 9, 2019

2. Every player in the Cardinals lineup scored a run ... in the first inning:

For the first time in postseason history, every player in the starting lineup scored a run during the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/hQUJ3eOU4J — Max's Sporting Studio (@MaxSportsStudio) October 9, 2019

3. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. Yep, that’s rare:

Jack Flaherty is the first pitcher in #postseason history with a bases loaded walk in the first inning. — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) October 9, 2019

4. The Braves had not allowed 10 runs in the first inning of any game since 1925 when they were the Brooklyn Robins:

This is the first time the Braves have allowed 10+ runs in the first inning of any game (regular season or postseason) since July 2, 1925 against the Brooklyn Robins. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 9, 2019

5. The last team in Major League Baseball to send 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning? The Royals:

Cardinals: First team to send 14+ batters to the plate in the 1st inning of a road game since the Royals at Camden Yards, May 8 2018.https://t.co/U5Dbxwyob1 — Doug Kern (@dakern74) October 9, 2019

6. In the first four games of the NLDS series, the Cardinals had scored just 13 total runs:

Prior to their 10-run 1st inning, the @Cardinals had scored 13 runs in the previous 4 #NLDS games combined. pic.twitter.com/FbvIBijMZh — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 9, 2019

7. Depending on who you followed, the Cardinals win probability after batting was 99.2% or 98.8%:

According to Statcast, the Cardinals have a 98.8 percent chance of winning following a half inning. — John Perrotto (@JPerrotto) October 9, 2019

8. It’s been 17 years since a team had scored 10 runs in an inning in a playoff game:

Last 10-run inning in any postseason game: Angels B7 vs Twins, 2002 ALCS 5 (W 13-5).https://t.co/G7D8nYZNFz — Doug Kern (@dakern74) October 9, 2019

9. The Cardinals’ big inning came without a home run. That was noteworthy, too:

The Cardinals are the first team in MLB postseason history to score 10 runs in an inning without hitting a HR.



For reference, the largest comeback in MLB postseason history was 8 runs, engineered by the 1929 Athletics with their 10-run 7th inning in Game 4 of the World Series. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 9, 2019

If you’re interested, here are the Cardinals’ 10 runs: