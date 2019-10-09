‘The Daily Show’ roasts KU for apology after Snoop Dogg’s show at Late Night

SHARE COPY LINK

Like it or not, Kansas basketball’s “Late Night in the Phog” has become fodder for late-night television.

KU athletic director Jeff Long apologized for Friday’s show that featured Snoop Dog, stripper poles, fake dollar bills being shot in the crowd and songs that were decidedly not rated PG.

On Tuesday night, “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central took aim at Kansas for expecting the show to be family friendly.

Roy Wood Jr. and Michael Kosta talked about the Jayhawks in a segment called “I Apologize For Talking While You’re Talking.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“The Kansas Jayhawks had a big preseason celebration to mark their first practice,” Wood said. “They even hired Snoop Dogg to perform. But whoever booked him clearly doesn’t know who Snoop Dogg is.”

A clip of a news station reporting on the show and Long’s apology was shown.

“What did the organizers expect to happen?” Wood asked. “If you invite Snoop Dogg, you know what you’re getting. You’re getting some cussing, getting some pimping, getting some booties, getting some weed. What did you expect, the Kidz Bop version of ‘Gin and Juice?’”

Here is the clip:

Whoever booked Snoop Dogg to perform at the KU Jayhawks’ preseason clearly doesn’t know who Snoop Dogg is. pic.twitter.com/9BFgabHhNq — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 9, 2019

Snoop Dogg essentially said the same thing while talking to Howard Stern on Tuesday. TMZ reported on the conversation, which included talk of KU’s apology.

“I think it was more the publicity of what I did,” Snoop Dogg said, via TMZ. “They had to cover it up. And, I respect them, and I wasn’t gonna put no smut on their name and say they did anything wrong because they invited me to come do what I do.

“And, when you pay for Snoop Dogg, you gon’ get Snoop Dogg.”

Unfortunately for KU, the ESPN announcers calling Saturday’s football game against the Sooners also brought up the show.

Erin Calipari, the daughter of Kentucky coach John Calipari, had some fun at KU’s expense:

Is shooting money directly onto potential recruits an NCAA violation? Asking for a friend. — Dr.SicilianoCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) October 5, 2019

The Kansas Humane Society took a jab at KU, too: