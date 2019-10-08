Here is where the Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings after loss to Colts

SHARE COPY LINK

A week ago, the Chiefs were ranked in the top two of all the national power rankings.

As expected, the Chiefs tumbled in the rankings following Sunday night’s 19-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Chiefs are ranked no lower than seventh, they fell in each power ranking.

Here is where the Chiefs, 4-1, were placed in eight NFL power rankings and what people were saying about Kansas City:

ESPN had the Chiefs ranked third behind the Patriots and Saints. It looked at one fantasy football surprise for each team. Adam Teicher wrote about Tyreek Hill. This is a snippet: “If anyone’s return from an extended absence should be seamless, it is Hill’s. He missed offseason practice due to suspension but came back at camp like he hadn’t missed a day. While the Chiefs have developed receiving threats in his absence, don’t mistake who their No. 1 guy is. It’s Hill.”

Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked the Chiefs at No. 6. This is part of what he wrote: “Patrick Mahomes has been ordinary the past two weeks. With their defense, that’s not a good thing.”

USA Today’s Nate Davis bumped the Chiefs down a spot to No. 3. He wrote: “Talent is undeniable, but so are emerging weaknesses — Pat Mahomes’ ankle, receivers and their timing getting disrupted and defense bludgeoned for 569 rushing yards over last three weeks.”

Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News pushed the Chiefs down three spots to No. 5. Here an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line, their lack of adherence to the run and their shaky defense are putting extra on the MVP’s arm and legs.”

Bleacher Report dropped the Chiefs one place to No. 3. Gary Davenport wrote: “I’ve been saying since the season began that the Chiefs defense remains a problem area, and it was clear Sunday night that remains the case. The Colts chewed up both yardage and time by running the ball 45 times for 180 yards against Kansas City, and Indy wound up possessing the ball for over 37 minutes in the game. Even when Mahomes is healthy, he can’t score if he doesn’t have the ball, and it won’t be even a little surprising to see future opponents attempt to copy Indy’s blueprint for success in Week 5.”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports bumped the Chiefs one spot to No. 3: He wrote in part: “The problem for the Chiefs is they obviously can’t sit Mahomes, but it might take a while before he is totally healthy again if he keeps playing.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post put the Chiefs at No. 7. This is an excerpt of what he wrote: “There are questions now about the offensive line and the lack of a running game, and the offense suddenly seemed limited without the big-play ability of injured WR Tyreek Hill.”

Peter Botte of the New York Post had the Chiefs ranked No. 5. This is a snippet of what he wrote: “Patrick Mahomes looked ordinary by his standards Sunday night in a surprising throttling by the Colts’ defense. It makes you wonder just how much the ankle he’s been hobbling around on is affecting him.”