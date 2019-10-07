Colts mascot throws shade at Patrick Mahomes after Indianapolis’ win

SHARE COPY LINK

These aren’t your father’s mascots.

Yes, a sports team’s mascot still is made of foam and does silly things on the field. But now they also have Twitter accounts and celebrate victories with videos.

That’s what Blue, the Colts mascot, did Monday, a day after Indianapolis’ 19-13 win over the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Blue had a prop: Mahomes Magic Crunch cereal, which was used to throw shade at Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The message with the video: “Today’s breakfast was overrated.”

The comments on to that post show Colts fans loved the video.