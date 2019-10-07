For Pete's Sake
‘Crochet Lady’ sitting alone at KU-Oklahoma game made for unlikely viral video
Of all the potential viral videos to come from the Kansas football team’s loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, this has to be the most unlikely:
“Crochet Lady.”
Before the start of the Jayhawks’ game at Memorial Stadium, a woman was spotted by television cameras sitting all alone and working on her crochet.
Just don’t call it knitting, OK?
ESPN shared this video that has more than 1.4 million views:
Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter made plenty of comments:
