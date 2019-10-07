‘Crochet Lady’ sitting alone at KU-Oklahoma game made for unlikely viral video

SHARE COPY LINK

Of all the potential viral videos to come from the Kansas football team’s loss to Oklahoma on Saturday, this has to be the most unlikely:

“Crochet Lady.”

Before the start of the Jayhawks’ game at Memorial Stadium, a woman was spotted by television cameras sitting all alone and working on her crochet.

Just don’t call it knitting, OK?

ESPN shared this video that has more than 1.4 million views:

College football is ELECTRIC ️ pic.twitter.com/eDM6PJOedY — ESPN (@espn) October 5, 2019

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter made plenty of comments:

1. It’s crochet, not knitting

2. Screenshot is going on her Tinder profile https://t.co/C4NneaWFEi — spooky maloney (@dynamofire) October 5, 2019

Snoop Dogg one day... Crochet lady the next. Kansas is on one emotional rollercoaster https://t.co/4p7DB1WOpl — (@TMOluvsSports) October 5, 2019

I wonder what she's knitting. I really hope they show her again at the end of the game so we can find out. Lol — Zack Rohring (@ZacharyRohring) October 5, 2019

This is the type of content I’m here for — Cory (@C_Roberts22) October 5, 2019

This is KU football personified—in all its glory. pic.twitter.com/cebJkY91nt — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 5, 2019

She’s waiting for snoop dog



Crochet lady becomes a symbol of the OU-Kansas game https://t.co/HhvhA0zSBf — Red (@BdRlaz) October 6, 2019

Dropping a stitch is like dropping the ball. — Orrin, the Catbirb Pony (@CatbirbPony) October 5, 2019

The sad thing is that what she is doing will probably more interesting than this game. pic.twitter.com/dsU7JYx0GN — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) October 5, 2019

She's crocheting, not knitting - crochet hooks would make a very poor weapon, unlike knitting needles... pic.twitter.com/WWrIn3GKmf — Donia (@DoniaLilly) October 5, 2019