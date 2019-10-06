For Pete's Sake
Watch Colts’ Justin Houston yell at Chiefs’ sideline after key stop
Almost seven months to the day after he was released by the Chiefs, defensive end Justin Houston made a key stop for the Colts in Sunday’s game.
The Chiefs trailed by six in the fourth quarter when they had a fourth-and-1 play from their own 34-yard line.
Damien Williams was stopped by Houston for a 1-yard loss and the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs.
After making the stop, Houston yelled at the Chiefs sideline.
Here is the play:
And this was Houston yelling at the Chiefs sideline:
Comments