Watch Colts’ Justin Houston yell at Chiefs’ sideline after key stop

Almost seven months to the day after he was released by the Chiefs, defensive end Justin Houston made a key stop for the Colts in Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs trailed by six in the fourth quarter when they had a fourth-and-1 play from their own 34-yard line.

Damien Williams was stopped by Houston for a 1-yard loss and the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs.

After making the stop, Houston yelled at the Chiefs sideline.

Here is the play:

Justin Houston loves to make plays at Arrowhead Stadium. #INDvsKC pic.twitter.com/PEWB1RSXmf — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2019

And this was Houston yelling at the Chiefs sideline: