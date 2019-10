SHARE COPY LINK

A lot went wrong for the Chiefs in Sunday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Penalties, injuries, and poor line play on both sides of the ball were just some of the problems.

The Colts won 19-13 and handed the Chiefs their first loss of the season.

Fans were frustrated, disappointed and hopeful that things could turn around.

Here is what they were sharing on Twitter:

Regroup. Figure out what the hell is wrong with the defense. Come back fighting next Sunday at home. #Chiefs — Mark Van-Boole (@markvanbaale) October 7, 2019

At least it's over #Chiefs — Chris Rasmussen (@chris24ras) October 7, 2019

Not how I saw my Sunday night ending. Two games in a row where offense was not good. Defense is on the struggle bus. #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom @SNFonNBC — John Haverty (@havertyj) October 7, 2019

Colts were good tonight. KC wasn’t. Wish they had played a tougher game. Out toughed is a bad way to lose. #Chiefs are 4-1. — cjgeiss (@CjGeiss) October 7, 2019

Tough loss. Gotta get Mahomes healthy #ChiefsKingdom — Jay️Mo (@Me_OH_Lee) October 7, 2019

We come out of this loss HURTING #chiefs — Duncan (@duncan_on_air) October 7, 2019

Game takeaways. Mahomes is a DOG. Our defense is still horrible (mainly the run defense). We literally beat ourselves with penalties. #ChiefsKingdom we got some moves to make ASAP. — Coach Heavy (@TylerGlendale) October 7, 2019

Definitely find out who the “new money/bandwagon” Chiefs fans are after 1 loss.

Didn’t play well, tons of penalties & injuries vs. a good team.

That’s what happens in the NFL.

Same people having a hissy are the same people I never heard from for the past 30 years. #ChiefsKingdom — Derek Noehren (@NPT_Derek) October 7, 2019

I think we’re learning Mahomes can’t do this by himself. Needs a competent o-line or he’ll be limping every week. #Chiefs — Kyle Crenshaw (@krcrenshaw1) October 7, 2019

Well we got that out of our system.... On to next week #ChiefsKingdom — Brooke Soske (@BrookeSoske) October 7, 2019

Well it's clear to me what the #Chiefs need to do at the trade deadline. The defense was cringeworthy. Whipped up front on both sides of the ball. #INDvsKC — Jeff Klee (@jpklee) October 7, 2019

Maybe a loss will finally make our GM spend that additional cap space ‍♂️. Idk about you but it would be nice to see a good defense in Red too. #ChiefsKingdom — Andrew Althoff (@AndrewAlthoff) October 7, 2019