Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was stepped on by a Chiefs teammate on this play

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes clearly wasn’t his usual self during Sunday’s game’s against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes’ ankle was injured in the first half, and it was heavily taped when the second half started. Mahomes didn’t seem to be able to move as well as he did earlier in the game.

Then, in the fourth quarter, Mahomes’ ankle was stepped on by offensive lineman Andrew Wylie in an ugly play.

Wylie was injured on the play.

Twitter user Billy Heyen shared this video of Wylie stepping on Mahomes’ ankle:

This was Mahomes limping off the field:

Mahomes clearly dealing with ankle pic.twitter.com/sk65ZBbUg1 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) October 7, 2019

Mahomes returned to the field but the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs in his first drive.