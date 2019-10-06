For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shoved, then hugged offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Things got a little heated on the Chiefs sideline during the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.
During a break in which replay overruled a fumble by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, he was on the sideline speaking with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
NBC’s cameras caught Kelce and Bieniemy having words, and Kelce gave his coach a little shove.
The two didn’t stay angry for long, because shortly thereafter Kelce could be seen giving Bieniemy a hug.
Twitter user Kip Smithers shared this:
Here’s another look at the hug from Yahoo Sports:
Everything looked fine between the two after the dust-up.
Comments