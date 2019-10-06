Chiefs’ Travis Kelce shoved, then hugged offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

SHARE COPY LINK

Things got a little heated on the Chiefs sideline during the first half of Sunday night’s game against the Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

During a break in which replay overruled a fumble by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, he was on the sideline speaking with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

NBC’s cameras caught Kelce and Bieniemy having words, and Kelce gave his coach a little shove.

The two didn’t stay angry for long, because shortly thereafter Kelce could be seen giving Bieniemy a hug.

Travis Kelce got some nerve putting his hands on future Baltimore Ravens head coach, Eric Bieniemy. pic.twitter.com/k2DsWRdbxT — Kip Smithers (@Chughes612) October 7, 2019

After shoving Eric Bieniemy earlier, Travis Kelce went up and hugged it out pic.twitter.com/au33YxQsZP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 7, 2019

Everything looked fine between the two after the dust-up.